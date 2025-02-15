Judge extends block on Musk-led DOGE team’s access to Treasury systems

A U.S. judge on Friday extended a temporary order preventing Elon Musk’s government cost-cutting team, known as DOGE, from accessing Treasury Department systems that handle trillions of dollars in payments.

The decision maintains restrictions imposed last Saturday amid legal challenges.

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in Manhattan declined to rule on a request from 19 Democratic state attorneys general for a preliminary injunction that would further restrict DOGE’s access. The temporary restraining order remains in place while the court reviews the case.