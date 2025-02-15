Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Judge extends block on Musk-led DOGE team’s access to Treasury systems

The decision maintains restrictions imposed last Saturday amid legal challenges

By Monitoring Desk

A U.S. judge on Friday extended a temporary order preventing Elon Musk’s government cost-cutting team, known as DOGE, from accessing Treasury Department systems that handle trillions of dollars in payments.

The decision maintains restrictions imposed last Saturday amid legal challenges.

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in Manhattan declined to rule on a request from 19 Democratic state attorneys general for a preliminary injunction that would further restrict DOGE’s access. The temporary restraining order remains in place while the court reviews the case.

Previous article
IFC chief says it is doubling down on Pakistan, eyeing large infrastructure financing
Next article
Finance Minister departs for Saudi Arabia to attend AlUla conference on emerging economies
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.