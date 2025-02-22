Apple disables end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups in UK

Apple has announced that it is discontinuing its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) feature for cloud storage in the UK, citing government demands for access to user data.

The decision marks a significant shift for the company, which has long resisted pressure to weaken encryption.

The move means iCloud backups in the UK will no longer benefit from end-to-end encryption, allowing Apple to access certain user data, including iMessage backups, and hand it over to authorities if legally required. “We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy,” Apple said in a statement.

New UK users will no longer be able to activate ADP, while existing users will eventually have to disable the feature. Though Apple cannot turn it off remotely due to its encryption structure, it will prompt users to deactivate it themselves.

The change comes amid growing tension between governments and tech firms over encryption policies. The UK government recently issued Apple a Technical Capability Notice (TCN) under the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, which requires firms to assist law enforcement in gathering evidence.

While the government website states that TCNs do not grant unrestricted access to user data, they mandate compliance from technology providers.

Apple has historically opposed backdoors in encrypted services. In 2016, it refused to unlock the iPhone of a San Bernardino shooter despite pressure from U.S. authorities.

The company argues that any backdoor created for governments could also be exploited by hackers.

Data that was encrypted before Apple introduced ADP in 2022, such as iMessage and FaceTime messages, will remain secure. However, cloud backups—widely used due to the impracticality of storing large amounts of data solely on devices—will now be more accessible to British authorities.

Apple shares closed largely unchanged on Friday. The company’s response to encryption laws continues to shape its relationship with global regulators, as other tech firms, including Meta’s WhatsApp and Signal, also face similar scrutiny.