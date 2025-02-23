FBR receives provincial data to expand tax base

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received data from Provincial Revenue Authorities (PRAs) and various departments to identify potential taxpayers and expand the tax base.

According to sources cited by Business Recorder, the data includes vehicle ownership, property records, and financial information from provincial land and revenue authorities, development authorities, and the Minerals and Mines and Food Authority.

The FBR is currently analyzing ownership details of over 21 million vehicles from all four provinces, 23 million land records, and more than 100,000 citizen profiles shared by development authorities. Additionally, 20,000 CNIC-based records have been provided by provincial revenue authorities.

However, officials indicate that this raw data alone may not be sufficient to effectively broaden the tax base, particularly concerning property ownership and luxury vehicle registrations.

Simultaneously, the FBR has acquired high-net-worth individual data from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), covering bank accounts, property ownership, foreign travel, and luxury vehicle registrations. This collaboration aims to identify non-filers, verify taxpayer income, and finalize tax profiles.

Under Section 175B of the Income Tax Ordinance, NADRA is authorized to share financial records and available data with the FBR to facilitate tax collection and enforcement. The FBR and NADRA are also expanding their data exchange framework to improve tax compliance and revenue collection.