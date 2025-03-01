Pakistan to send first manned space mission to China’s space station: PM 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that Pakistan, in collaboration with China, will send its first manned space mission to China’s space station. Speaking at a ceremony marking the exchange of a cooperation agreement between the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the prime minister described the initiative as another significant gesture from the Chinese government, further strengthening bilateral cooperation in space exploration.

He emphasized that under Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leadership, China’s space program has advanced rapidly, alongside the development of mega projects in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he said has transformed the country’s infrastructure and economic landscape.

Sharif highlighted that Pakistan’s participation in the China Space Station program reflects the deep-rooted strategic ties between the two nations and will facilitate knowledge-sharing, contributing to the broader vision of peaceful space exploration for the benefit of humanity.

Under the agreement, two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training at the Astronaut Center of China. One of them will be trained as a scientific payload specialist, preparing for specialized research aboard the China Space Station (CSS). The astronaut selection process will be completed by 2026, with a planned mission in accordance with CSS schedules.

The first Pakistani astronaut’s mission at CSS will involve scientific experiments across multiple fields, including biological and medical sciences, aerospace, applied physics, fluid mechanics, space radiation, ecology, material sciences, microgravity studies, and astronomy.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal termed the agreement a historic milestone, emphasizing its role in boosting technological innovation, capacity building, and space research. He noted that Pakistan’s collaboration with China extends beyond astronaut training, laying the foundation for future human spaceflight and exploration programs.

Director General of CMSA, Dr. Lin Xinqiang, welcomed Pakistan’s participation, reaffirming China’s commitment to expanding international cooperation in space exploration. He stated that this partnership strengthens the deep ties between the two countries and contributes to knowledge-sharing in space research.

SUPARCO Chairman Mohammad Yousaf Khan described the agreement as a landmark step in Pakistan’s space journey, stressing the importance of perseverance, adaptability, and technological advancements. He encouraged youth, professionals, and academia to actively engage in Pakistan’s astronaut program, contributing through research, innovation, and skills development.

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar hailed the agreement as a major milestone in Pakistan’s space research efforts. Speaking at the document exchange ceremony, he expressed gratitude for China’s cooperation and praised SUPARCO’s initiatives under the Prime Minister’s vision.

He confirmed that Chinese astronauts will train their Pakistani counterparts, who will travel to the Chinese Space Station within a year. Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the government is prioritizing the development of the space research sector, he added.

Tarar expressed confidence that with China’s support, Pakistan’s green crescent flag will be carried into space, marking a historic achievement for the country.