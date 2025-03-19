CDWP clears six development projects worth Rs151.33 billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared six development projects worth Rs151.33 billion from various ministries. Four projects worth Rs11.2 billion have been approved, while two others, with a combined value of Rs140.13 billion, have been forwarded to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The CDWP meeting, chaired by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, was attended by federal secretaries, provincial representatives, and planning officials. The projects approved by the CDWP cover a range of sectors including higher education, tourism, and transportation.

In the higher education sector, the CDWP approved the “Development of Infrastructure at LUAWMS Phase-II” at Rs1.85 billion, “Establishment of National Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (NCNN)” for Rs2.77 billion, and “Establishment of National Centre for Manufacturing (NCM)” at Rs4.29 billion.

Additionally, the “Improvement of Academic Facilities at the University of Karachi” project, valued at Rs2.29 billion, was also approved.

The “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project (KP-RAP)” in the transport sector, valued at Rs112.83 billion, was also referred to ECNEC for further consideration.

This project, to be financed by the World Bank and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aims to improve rural connectivity through the rehabilitation of roads and bridges across 23 districts in the province, including the newly merged areas. The project also includes measures to enhance climate resilience and improve road safety.

In the tourism sector, the CDWP referred the “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE)” to ECNEC.

The Rs27.30 billion project is set to be funded by the World Bank and focuses on developing tourism infrastructure, creating jobs, and reducing poverty in the region.