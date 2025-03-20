Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan secures $155 per ton cut in rice export valuation to Kenya

Customs valuation reduced from $615 to $460 per ton, boosting trade prospects

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has successfully negotiated a reduction in the customs valuation of its ice exports to Kenya, lowering it from $615 to $460 per metric ton. The revision is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistani rice in the Kenyan market and strengthen bilateral trade.

According to a news report, the agreement follows sustained efforts by Pakistani rice exporters, who raised concerns over high customs valuation. The Trade Mission at the Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi engaged in diplomatic lobbying and negotiations with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to address the issue.

Following official correspondence, high-level meetings, and discussions with Kenyan government representatives, the Trade Mission secured the revision, providing relief to Pakistan’s rice exporters. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) acknowledged the mission’s role in resolving the matter.

With the customs valuation reduced by $155 per ton, Pakistani rice is expected to become more price-competitive, expanding export opportunities and reinforcing Pakistan’s position as a key global rice supplier. The government continues efforts to address trade barriers and improve access to international markets.

Officials said the development highlights Pakistan’s commitment to supporting its exporters and strengthening trade relations. The success in Kenya reflects broader efforts to promote Pakistani products globally and enhance economic cooperation with key partners.

