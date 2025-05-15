Netflix’s ad-supported tier reaches 94 million users globally

Netflix reported on Wednesday that its advertising-supported subscription tier has grown to 94 million users, up from 70 million in November, reflecting strong demand for its lower-priced plan amid ongoing global economic uncertainty.

With a total subscriber base exceeding 300 million worldwide, the streaming giant noted steady spending across all subscription levels and reaffirmed in April that it has not observed significant changes in consumer spending habits.

The company’s update helped ease investor concerns that shifting U.S. trade policies might lead consumers to reduce discretionary spending on streaming services. Last month, Netflix revealed that its ad-supported plan accounted for 55% of new subscriptions in markets where it is offered.

To further expand its global reach, Netflix has introduced enhanced language options, including additional dubbing and subtitle features, catering to diverse audiences. The platform’s most popular content often includes foreign productions, such as the South Korean hit “Squid Game” and the Spanish series “Money Heist.”

However, Netflix’s international content strategy faces challenges from potential tariffs on foreign-made films. In May, former President Donald Trump proposed a 100% tariff on imported media to encourage domestic production, casting uncertainty over the outlook for companies relying on overseas content creation.