Pak Datacom revenue rises, even as Starlink business remains stalled

Nine-month results to March 2025 show Pak Datacom Ltd (PSX: PAKD) growing net revenue to Rs1.28 billion, up 14 % from Rs1.12 billion a year earlier. Management attributes the acceleration to a ramp-up of its new satellite-internet initiatives: revenue in 3QFY25 alone matched the combined total of the first two quarters as subscription billing for recently-signed customers began to flow.

While gross margins slipped to 24% on higher bandwidth costs, net profit still edged up to Rs110 million, underscoring how quickly the top line is scaling.