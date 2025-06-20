Pakistan hits 200 million telecom subscribers, with 150 million broadband users

Pakistan has reached a historic milestone in its digital growth, with the number of telecom subscribers surpassing 200 million, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced. This includes 150 million broadband subscribers and more than 2 million Fiber To The Home (FTTH) users.

The PTA described the achievement as a testament to the country’s accelerated digital progress and their ongoing commitment to inclusive connectivity. As part of the celebration, the PTA, in collaboration with mobile network operators such as Jazz, Telenor, Ufone, Zong, and SCO, is offering all mobile users a special promotion: 2GB of free data and 200 on-net minutes, valid for 24 hours on Friday, June 20, 2025. To avail of this offer, subscribers can dial *2200#.

The PTA also emphasized its efforts to promote digital inclusion, particularly for female students. Alongside telecom companies like PTCL, Transworld, Nayatel, Cybernet, and Wateen, PTA is deploying free Wi-Fi hotspots at selected universities recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), with a special focus on women-only institutions. This initiative aims to improve access to online learning resources for students across the country.

Additionally, mobile phone manufacturers have donated 200 locally assembled smartphones, which will be distributed to female SIM card holders across Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan via computerized balloting.

The number of telecom subscribers has now reached 200 million, with teledensity slightly decreasing from 81.4% in June 2023 to 81.21% in June 2025. However, broadband penetration has seen considerable growth, rising from 53.6% in June 2023 to 60.8% by June 2025.

During the event, IT and Telecom Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed that Pakistan is moving forward with plans to launch 5G internet services, with work already underway.