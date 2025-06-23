Audit report uncovers over Rs200 billion in financial irregularities in KP government accounts

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), in its audit report for the year 2024-25, has identified financial irregularities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s accounts, totaling over Rs200 billion, The News reported.

The report, which covers the 2023-24 financial year, highlights numerous anomalies, including eight cases of non-transparent contract awards amounting to Rs147 billion. The report also uncovered various issues, such as fictitious expenditures, fraudulent payments, misappropriations, over-payments, irregular procurement, and failure to recover and deposit government receipts into the treasury.

According to the audit findings, the government of KP faced administrative lapses and service delivery issues amounting to Rs9 billion. Additionally, fraudulent withdrawals and fictitious expenditure accounted for Rs982 million across 22 cases.

Irregular budgeting and fund releases were identified, amounting to Rs14 billion in three cases, while unauthorized and unjustified expenditures totaled Rs4 billion in 23 cases.

Furthermore, over-payments in construction and development works reached Rs2.8 billion in 36 cases. The report also highlighted a loss to the government of Rs11.6 billion in 40 cases, as well as non-recovery or non-deposit of Rs41 billion in government receipts across 50 cases.

Overpayment of salaries and irregular staff appointments led to Rs950.91 million in 17 cases, and Rs2.9 billion in 15 cases related to irregular procurement and unauthorized retention of physical assets.

The AGP’s audit report has urged investigations into the non-delivery of services, fraudulent withdrawals, and unauthorized contract awards. The report also calls for the recovery of unpaid taxes and government dues from contractors, employees, and suppliers, along with the proper disposal of unauthorized assets.

A KP government official stated that these findings represent preliminary observations, which will be reviewed by the Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) and settled through the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The PAC has the authority to recover amounts and take necessary action against those found guilty.