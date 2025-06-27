Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan Oilfields discovers hydrocarbons at Makori Deep-03 well in KP

POL holds a 25% working interest in the TAL Block

By News Desk

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) on Friday announced the discovery of a substantial quantity of hydrocarbons at the Makori Deep-03 well, located in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

The energy giant shared this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). 

“We are pleased to announce that, as per information received from MOL (the operator of TAL Block), a significant quantity of hydrocarbons has been encountered from the Development Well, Makori Deep-03 located in the District, Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” read the notice.  

The well, drilled by MOL, the operator of the TAL Block, reached a total depth of 3,887 meters. POL holds a 25% working interest in the TAL Block.

The Makori Deep-03 well began drilling on December 12, 2024, and post completion, the well achieved a flow rate of 22.08 MMSCF of gas per day and 2,112 barrels of condensate per day, along with 15 barrels of water per day. 

The wellhead pressure was recorded at 4,744 psi. POL expects the well to be connected to the production line within the next two months.

Pakistan Oilfields Limited is principally engaged in exploration, drilling and production of crude oil and gas in Pakistan. Its activities also include marketing of liquefied petroleum gas under the brand name POLGAS and transmission of petroleum. 

The company is a subsidiary of The Attack Oil Company Limited, UK and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited.

Previous article
Govt to seek National Assembly approval for Rs203bn in supplementary, excess grants
Next article
FATF urges stronger action against illicit crypto finance, warns of global repercussions
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.