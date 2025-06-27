Pakistan Oilfields discovers hydrocarbons at Makori Deep-03 well in KP

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) on Friday announced the discovery of a substantial quantity of hydrocarbons at the Makori Deep-03 well, located in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The energy giant shared this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We are pleased to announce that, as per information received from MOL (the operator of TAL Block), a significant quantity of hydrocarbons has been encountered from the Development Well, Makori Deep-03 located in the District, Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” read the notice.

The well, drilled by MOL, the operator of the TAL Block, reached a total depth of 3,887 meters. POL holds a 25% working interest in the TAL Block.

The Makori Deep-03 well began drilling on December 12, 2024, and post completion, the well achieved a flow rate of 22.08 MMSCF of gas per day and 2,112 barrels of condensate per day, along with 15 barrels of water per day.

The wellhead pressure was recorded at 4,744 psi. POL expects the well to be connected to the production line within the next two months.

Pakistan Oilfields Limited is principally engaged in exploration, drilling and production of crude oil and gas in Pakistan. Its activities also include marketing of liquefied petroleum gas under the brand name POLGAS and transmission of petroleum.

The company is a subsidiary of The Attack Oil Company Limited, UK and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited.