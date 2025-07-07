TDAP unveils strategic initiatives to boost Pakistan’s exports in FY 2025-26

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has approved a series of strategic initiatives aimed at boosting Pakistan’s export competitiveness and improving trade facilitation. These include the Annual Business Plan for FY 2025-26, participation in over 120 international exhibitions, the “Made in Pakistan” exhibitions in Ethiopia and Bangladesh, national exhibitions, export promotion seminars, and National Export Training programs across the country.

The 12th board meeting of the TDAP was held in Islamabad on Monday, under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan. The meeting was attended by senior government officials and members of the TDAP Board.

During the session, the board reviewed and approved several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s export competitiveness and improving trade facilitation.

As part of its efforts to strengthen regional trade infrastructure, the board approved the establishment of display centers, conference rooms, and IT accelerators at TDAP’s regional offices in Quetta and Sialkot, with dedicated facilities for sports goods and surgical instruments in Sialkot.

The board also endorsed measures to promote greater participation of women entrepreneurs in international trade exhibitions.

The Minister for Commerce stressed the importance of shifting Pakistan’s export focus toward emerging international markets instead of relying solely on traditional destinations.

This approach would help diversify export avenues and reduce dependency on limited regions.

The Minister for Commerce also proposed the induction of dedicated researchers within TDAP to conduct sector-specific studies and provide data-driven insights. This, he said, would strengthen the authority’s planning and policy support capabilities.

While acknowledging the need for improvements, the Minister for Commerce appreciated the ongoing efforts to restructure TDAP and transform it into a more export-oriented institution, aligned with the dynamic needs of global trade.

The meeting concluded with the approval of enhanced promotional support for Pakistan’s trade missions abroad and the endorsement of key recommendations put forward by the Sub-Committees of the TDAP Board.