Saudi low-cost airline Flyadeal to launch four new routes to Pakistan

Flyadeal will launch four new routes to Pakistan later this August, expanding its presence in one of its key international markets.

The Saudi low-cost airline will begin operating flights from Riyadh to Islamabad, Peshawar, and Sialkot, as well as a new route from Dammam to Karachi.

The new services are scheduled to begin between August 24 and August 26 and will operate two to three times a week using Airbus A320 aircraft. With the addition of these flights, Flyadeal will more than double its destinations in Pakistan.

The carrier entered the Pakistani market in February 2025 with flights from Jeddah and Riyadh to Karachi.

The Riyadh–Sialkot route, which had no direct service since Pakistan International Airlines discontinued operations last year, will now be operated solely by Flyadeal starting August 26.

According to available data, 5.9 million passengers travelled between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in 2024. Total seat capacity between the two countries continues to increase year-on-year.