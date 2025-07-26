Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Association for Advancement of Artificial Intelligence launches Pakistan chapter, marking country’s official entry into global AI ecosystem

New AI chapter to provide access to 15,000 global research, funding opportunities, and collaborations for Pakistan’s tech sector

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has officially entered the global artificial intelligence (AI) landscape with the launch of the Pakistan Chapter of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), founded in 1958. 

As per media reports, the launch event, held at a hotel in Karachi on Friday, saw over 200 executives, professors, researchers, and dignitaries in attendance.

Chaired by Muhammad Tahir, the newly appointed Chair of AAAI Pakistan, the event highlighted the vision and opportunities this global affiliation brings to Pakistan. “This is not just a chapter. It’s Pakistan’s official entry into the global AI ecosystem,” Tahir stated. 

Through AAAI, Pakistan will gain access to over 15,000 international AI research papers, global university collaborations, startup funding, international hackathons, and the potential to host the official AAAI Regional Conference in Pakistan.

The event was attended by government officials and tech leaders, including Dr. Yasar Ayaz, Chairman of the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI), who hailed the AAAI initiative as a game-changer for the country’s AI future.

The event also featured a historic AI-generated video appearance of Jack McCarthy, the late founder of AI and AAAI, marking the significance of the launch. Jibran Jamshad, Regional Director at Microsoft, shared insights on how AAAI’s global influence has contributed to breakthroughs like ChatGPT and other AI tools, emphasizing that the chapter will integrate Pakistani talent into the global AI narrative.

The official AAAI Pakistan website will launch on August 14, 2025, offering memberships, research access, and community updates. With the participation of military officials, academic leaders, and corporate sponsors, this launch signals a new era for Pakistan’s tech sector, potentially generating over $200 million in AI-driven economic impact and fostering international collaboration in education and innovation.

Previous article
Govt to launch direct electricity sale system for commercial, industrial consumers
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.