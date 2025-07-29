Fluor Corporation receives final notice to proceed with Reko Diq Project in Balochistan

Fluor Corporation, a prominent American engineering and construction firm, has received the final notice to proceed from Barrick Mining Corporation for the highly anticipated Reko Diq Project in Balochistan, Pakistan. This marks a major step forward in the development of one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold reserves.

Fluor, headquartered in Texas, was selected as Barrick’s lead engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) partner in April 2025. The company recognized its portion of the undisclosed contract in the second quarter of this year. The project is expected to play a transformative role in Pakistan’s economy, particularly benefiting the province of Balochistan, according to Fluor’s statement on Tuesday.

Harish Jammula, President of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business, emphasized the shared commitment between Fluor and Barrick to deliver large-scale mining projects safely, responsibly, and efficiently. He stated that the Reko Diq mine will create jobs, stimulate regional economic growth, and support long-term development programs in Balochistan.

Mark Bristow, President and CEO of Barrick, also praised the partnership, noting that Fluor’s technical rigor and operational discipline will help ensure the success of the Reko Diq project. “We look forward to working closely with Fluor to ensure that Reko Diq delivers lasting value to the equity partners, both local and international, as well as the many in-country stakeholders, including the people of Balochistan and Pakistan,” Bristow added.

The Reko Diq mine, which is jointly owned by Barrick Gold (50%) and the governments of Pakistan and Balochistan (50%), is one of the largest untapped copper-gold deposits globally. Its development is expected to significantly impact Pakistan’s economy and enhance its standing in the global mining industry.

According to Fluor, the Reko Diq project is a generational development, with operations planned to last for over 40 years. The site will include multiple open-pit mines, processing facilities, and an extensive transportation network to move goods and concentrate between the mine and the port.

Construction is slated to begin later this year in two phases, with the first production expected in 2028. Upon full operational capacity, the site will be capable of processing 90 million tonnes of material per annum.