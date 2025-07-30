Italy investigates Meta over WhatsApp AI integration

Italy’s antitrust authority has opened an investigation into Meta over the integration of its artificial intelligence tool into WhatsApp.

The watchdog said Meta may have breached EU competition rules by installing Meta AI in the messaging app without asking users first.

The investigation focuses on whether Meta used its market position to give its AI product an unfair advantage, potentially hurting other companies. Meta said it is cooperating with the regulator and described its AI feature as useful for users.

Meta AI was added to WhatsApp’s search bar in March 2025, offering chatbot and assistant services. The authority, known as AGCM, said it launched the probe in coordination with European Commission offices.