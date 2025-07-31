PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs12.09 billion for Punjab

LAHORE: The 13th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for the fiscal year 2025-26, held on Wednesday, approved five development schemes with a total estimated cost of Rs. 12,090.624 million.

Chaired by Dr. Naeem Rauf, Chairman of the Planning & Development Board Punjab, the forum greenlit the establishment of Garment Cities in Punjab (Revised), which carries an estimated cost of Rs. 4,184.498 million.

Additionally, the meeting approved the creation of a Project Management Unit (PMU) for the revamping of DHQ/THQ Hospitals in Punjab (Revised), with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,717.299 million.

The construction of a Population Welfare House in Punjab (Revised) was also approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,388.359 million.

The forum further sanctioned the widening and improvement of the metalled road from Chowkiwala to the Atomic Energy Project in District D.G. Khan (17 km), estimated at Rs. 1,153.230 million.

Lastly, the rehabilitation of the Khushab–Muzaffargarh Road, stretching from Km 70.70 to 134.80 in District Jhang, was approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,647.238 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, board members, and other senior officers.