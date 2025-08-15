Sign inSubscribe
SECP grants license to Cordoba PE Management for Private Equity and Venture Capital Services

Cordoba PE Management, a subsidiary of CLVL, now licensed as an NBFC for Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund Management

By Monitoring Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted a license to Cordoba PE Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited (PSX: CLVL), to conduct Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund Management Services as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC).

This development was officially communicated through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Established on December 1, 1986, Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited (CLVL) is primarily involved in the logistics and venture businesses, and this new license marks a strategic expansion into the financial services sector.

Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

