Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Power distribution companies fail to recover Rs480.6 billion in dues, audit reveals 

Rs481 billion uncollected from 354,515 active consumers and 121,973 defaulters, with minimal recovery efforts from DISCOs

By News Desk

Power distribution companies failed to recover Rs480.6 billion in dues from consumers during 2024-25 due to chronic inefficiencies, lapses in governance, and inadequate enforcement, according to a federal audit report on Pakistan’s power sector. 

The audit revealed that, as of June 2024, Rs481 billion remained uncollected from 354,515 active consumers and 121,973 permanently disconnected defaulters. Despite this huge shortfall, DISCOs took minimal action to recover the outstanding amount. 

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) also faced criticism for failing to appoint adequate recovery staff, with only six Tehsildar recovery officers working, despite 60 sanctioned positions.

Among the worst-performing companies, Sukkur Electric Power Company had the largest share of unpaid bills, amounting to Rs218 billion. Other notable figures include Quetta Electric Supply Company (Rs106.7 billion), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Rs55.2 billion), and Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (Rs83.7 billion). 

In other regions, Peshawar Electric Supply Company failed to recover nearly Rs12 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company couldn’t collect Rs5.7 billion, and Lahore Electric Supply Company had Rs5.05 billion in outstanding dues.

Despite some better governance in certain regions, the situation remains bleak, with Islamabad Electric Supply Company also reporting Rs66 million in unpaid bills. Auditors pointed out that many of these consumers had been defaulting for over a year, yet DISCOs failed to take legal or administrative actions to recover the funds.

The audit findings suggest that the failure to recover dues not only weakens the financial health of DISCOs but also exacerbates Pakistan’s growing circular debt, which has now surpassed Rs2.6 trillion. 

The report highlights that weak internal controls, failure to enforce payment policies, and tolerance for long-term defaults have created a vicious cycle, where DISCOs fail to collect dues, leading to government subsidies or borrowing, and causing ordinary consumers to bear the burden of rising tariffs and frequent power outages.

Previous article
Car imports jump 61% in July 2025 after tariff reduction, raising concerns for local industry
Next article
Wapda compensates KPK govt with Rs1.78 billion for land acquisition for Diamer-Bhasha Dam
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Economy

IIF warns Pakistan’s sustainable recovery at risk due to lack of...

Economic stability achieved but long-term sustainability threatened by unresolved issues in tax, privatisation, and energy sectors

Textile exports surge by 32% to $1.68 billion in July 2025

India says trade negotiations with US are still going on

US to take 10% equity stake in Intel, in Trump’s latest corporate move

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.