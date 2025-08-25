NLC, DP World complete first commercial cargo delivery to Tajikistan

Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and Dubai-based DP World have successfully delivered their first commercial cargo from the United Arab Emirates to Tajikistan. The shipment, comprising 38 tons of automotive spare parts, reached the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, via Karachi, Radio Pakistan reported.

The cargo was transported through the Dubai-Dushanbe corridor, completing the journey in 16 days compared to 20–70 days required by alternative routes. The report highlighted that NLC’s logistics expertise and modern infrastructure were key to achieving this faster delivery.

Officials said the Dushanbe shipment demonstrates Pakistan’s growing logistics capacity and its ability to facilitate regional trade across Central Asia.

In January 2025, NLC partnered with DP World Logistics FZE to modernise logistics and delivery systems in Pakistan. The partnership, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), aimed to boost Pakistan’s freight and logistics sector while ensuring fair market competition.

In March, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) approved NLC’s joint venture, giving it a 60% stake in DP World Logistics FZE. The CCP concluded that the joint venture would not create a dominant market position or restrict competition under the Competition Act, 2010.

However, the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCOIGCT) recently declined to approve a proposed commercial agreement between Pakistan Railways and DP World. The committee directed the Railways Division to explore alternative domestic financing options, including potential joint funding with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Karachi Port Trust (KPT).