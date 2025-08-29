EOBI investment portfolio hits Rs643bn; income rises to Rs80bn in FY25

The Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has expanded its total investments to Rs643.59 billion, generating Rs80.16 billion in income during the fiscal year 2025, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was informed on Thursday.

Acting EOBI Chairman Dr Jawaid Shaikh told the committee that 48 per cent of the portfolio is invested in government securities, with the remaining funds spread across equities (25 per cent), real estate (25 per cent), and corporate fixed deposits (2 per cent).

He added that investment income has more than doubled over the past five years, up from Rs38.41 billion to Rs80.16 billion.

Despite strong financial performance, Shaikh acknowledged that staffing levels remain below 50 per cent of sanctioned strength. Officials said recruitment for 200 officers is in its final stages, but committee members expressed concern over EOBI’s limited coverage, particularly for fishermen and agricultural workers.

Shaikh stated that increasing the workforce would help expand coverage across all economic sectors and highlighted that 99 per cent of pending claims were resolved during FY25. Committee Chairman Agha Rafiullah challenged this, noting that around 600 claims remain unresolved, leaving families without their entitled benefits.

Shaikh also cited post-18th Amendment legal and administrative challenges, pointing out that labour being a devolved subject complicates the uniform enforcement of minimum wage-based contributions across provinces.