Pakistan to operationalise 31 green shipbreaking plots at Gadani by 2026

Move aligns with Hong Kong Convention, aims to attract international ship recycling orders

By News Desk

The government plans to operationalise 31 shipbreaking plots at Gadani by June 2026, aiming to implement eco-friendly recycling in line with the Hong Kong Convention. Compliance with the convention will allow Pakistan to receive shipbreaking orders from international clients.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s commitment to aligning Gadani’s shipbreaking industry with the convention. Chairing a review meeting, he directed the Ports and Shipping Administration to issue the first green yard certificate within one week.

The minister emphasised that full compliance is both a legal obligation and a measure to mitigate climate change by reducing carbon emissions, controlling pollution, and supporting a circular economy. 

He called for cooperation with the Balochistan government to position Gadani as a global hub for sustainable ship dismantling.

Gadani, spanning 10 kilometres of coastline with roughly 135 designated plots, is undergoing a major transition. Eleven yards are nearing completion for environmentally safe operations, while 20 additional plots are scheduled to adopt green recycling by mid-2026.

The Hong Kong Convention, which became legally binding on June 26, 2025, requires countries to adopt safe ship recycling practices that limit hazardous waste and reduce environmental damage. 

Under the convention, all ships over 500 gross tonnage must carry an International Certificate on Inventory of Hazardous Materials before recycling to ensure proper handling of toxic substances. This requirement, set to be enforced globally by 2030, is expected to lower environmental risks associated with traditional shipbreaking.

