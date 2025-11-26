Bangladesh says Mahan Air set to launch Karachi–Dhaka flights next month 

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Khan has announced that Mahan Air is expected to begin three weekly flights between Karachi and Dhaka next month, a move aimed at strengthening commercial links and improving connectivity between the two countries.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the High Commissioner said the new air connection would support rising trade demand and complement existing cargo movement. He also said the visa process had been simplified, noting that visas are now being issued on the joint recommendation of LCCI and the Bangladesh Honorary Consulate in Lahore. According to him, applicants from the business community will receive visas within three to four days.

LCCI President Faheemur Rehman Saigol welcomed the envoy and said Pakistan and Bangladesh share historical ties and economic opportunities across several sectors. He said Pakistan could expand rice exports to Bangladesh while also learning from Bangladesh’s experience in the garments sector. The LCCI president said bilateral trade currently stands at about 700 million dollars and could rise to 3 billion dollars with stronger connectivity.

Saigol said direct flights would play a critical role in increasing business exchanges and assured the High Commission of full support. The High Commissioner invited LCCI to send a trade delegation to Bangladesh, and Saigol said a visit would be arranged soon.

The envoy pointed out several areas for mutual trade, including rice exports from Pakistan and pineapple exports from Bangladesh. He also highlighted opportunities in textiles and ready-made garments. He said that although a cargo service has been operating since last December, growing trade requires a dedicated direct cargo route, which is now under consideration.

In the education sector, he said Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission will soon send a delegation of representatives from twelve universities to Bangladesh to attract more Bangladeshi students. He further noted that Pakistan’s tourism sector offers substantial potential for collaboration.

The High Commissioner emphasised the shared cultural and historical links between the two countries and said both nations remain closely connected with strong prospects for future cooperation.