NHA launches Rs22.44bn road projects to boost connectivity in Chitral and Kalash valleys

Pakistan’s National Highway Authority has kicked off two major road projects in Chitral with a combined cost of twenty two point four four billion rupees, officials said on Wednesday. The schemes are expected to improve regional connectivity, ease traffic congestion and support trade and tourism across Gilgit and Upper Chitral.

The projects include the one hundred fifty three kilometre Chitral–Booni–Mastuj–Shandur Road (CBMS) at seventeen point seven eight billion rupees and the forty six kilometre Chitral–Ayun–Bumburate Road (CAB) costing four point six five billion rupees. Both routes together span nearly two hundred kilometres.

NHA spokesperson Mazhar Hussain said the roads will reduce travel time for traders and transporters moving agricultural products, gemstones, handicrafts and other goods to markets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. He added that improved access is expected to boost tourism in the Kalash and Upper Chitral valleys and attract private investment in transport, hospitality and small businesses.

Officials said the CBMS Road, a two lane corridor with a one hundred metre right of way, has been divided into four sections: Chitral–Pret (39 km), Pret–Booni (40 km), Booni–Shaidas (38 km) and Shaidas–Shandur (35 km). The alignment passes through key settlements including Mori Payeen, Barenis, Green Lasht, Reshun, Cherun, Jonali Cooch, Booni, Mastuj, Parwak, Harchin, Brook, Balim and Surlaspur. The road will link national highways N forty five and N thirty five and serve as an alternative route during winter snowfall.

Construction has also started on the first section of the CAB Road, which will improve access to Ayun Valley and the scenic Kalash Valley. Officials said the projects will distribute traffic more efficiently, easing bottlenecks across Chitral and neighbouring valleys.

Hussain noted that the roads will provide residents safer, all-weather mobility, improve access to schools, hospitals and government services, and strengthen emergency response during harsh winters or natural disasters. Estimates suggest more than three hundred fifty thousand people across the three valleys will directly benefit from smoother travel, enhanced supply chains and new job opportunities from construction and tourism growth.