Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pak-Turkey freight train to resume operations after 9 year pause

By Monitoring Report

The Istanbul-Islamabad freight train is likely to resume operations on March 4, connecting goods train business of three countries including, Turkey, Iran and Pakistan, after a gap of almost a decade.

According to a report by a local media outlet that quoted a senior official of the Pakistan Railways (PR), the train is set to depart from Istanbul on March 4 so far, however, the schedule will be reconfirmed in a day or two. Cargo comprising 24 containers have so far been booked from Turkey to Iran and Pakistan.

The train, which will complete a one-side trip in 12 days, is expected to reach the Islamabad dry port on March 16.

“The train named ‘ECO Train’ will be operated regularly on the Thursdays falling in the first week of every month. The permissible load will be 750 gross tonnes. The train length would be 420 metres,” a related document states.

Article continues after this advertisement

As per the present schedule agreed jointly by Turkey, Iran and Pakistan, the running time between Drence-Kapikoy (Istanbul) and Zahidan-Tabraiz (Iran) will be 90 hours each whereas the train would take 135.5 hours to travel from Zahidan to Islamabad.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndus Valley Capital closes $17.5m debut fund
Next articleBitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Indus Valley Capital closes $17.5m debut fund

LAHORE: Indus Valley Capital, a San Francisco based, Pakistan-focused venture capital founded and led by former LinkedIn executive Aatif Awan, has raised $17.5 million...
Read more
HEADLINES

POL prices unchanged as PM rejects OGRA’s proposed hike

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has rejected a summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for increasing petroleum prices from about...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR notifies Rs1,000 surcharge for individuals

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that a lower rate of Rs1,000 will be charged from individuals (salaried and non-salaried) on late...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign customs pact

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will soon ink a comprehensive agreement on Customs cooperation and assistance to promote bilateral trade and control illicit drug...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20...

NEW YORK: Bitcoin fell to its lowest since Feb 8 in thin trade on Sunday, down 3.7% from Friday’s close as the pullback from...

Pak-Turkey freight train to resume operations after 9 year pause

Indus Valley Capital closes $17.5m debut fund

Profit E-Magazine Issue 130

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.