HEADLINES

SBP issues Rs75 banknote to mark Pakistan’s 75th anniversary

By Staff Report

The State Bank of Pakistan on Friday issued the commemorative banknote of Rs75 to mark country’s 75th anniversary.

The federal cabinet has already approved the design of the banknote and asked the central bank to print the commemorative currency bill. The Rs75 banknotes will be available to the public for use in August 2022.

The government had issued special Rs5 commemorative notes on 13 August, 1997 to mark Pakistan’s 50th anniversary.

The SBP keeps issuing commemorative currency to observe significant events in Pakistan’s history.

Staff Report

