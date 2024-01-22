National Food expands its operations in UAE

National Food on Monday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary known as National Foods DMCC based in Dubai has established a new subsidiary namely National Foods (FZE), in Sharjah, UAE.

As per another notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Millville Opportunities Master Fund acquired 0.92% voting shares of National Foods on 18th January 2024.

This recent acquisition increases Millville’s shareholding in National Foods to 10.91% of the total issued voting shares.

National Foods Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on 19 February 1970 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1913, and subsequently converted into a public limited company under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984, (now Companies Act, 2017).

The Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of convenience-based food products. The ultimate parent entity of the Company is ATC Holdings (Private) Limited.