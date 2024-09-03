ECNEC clears six development projects worth Rs178 billion

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved six major development projects worth Rs178.1 billion, covering the health, agriculture, energy, and transport sectors.

The ECNEC meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, approved key projects, including the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment & Research in Lahore, with an allocated budget of Rs52.772 billion. The project will be financed through the Government of Punjab Annual Development Programme (ADP).

According to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, the project envisions providing affordable, high-quality, and comprehensive cancer treatment through a 915-bed institute in Lahore. The cancer treatment services will integrate various modalities, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and palliative care.

The project also plans to accommodate terminally ill patients and will engage highly qualified medical, engineering, and administrative professionals. The institute is being constructed on government-owned land.

ECNEC also cleared the Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project, with a budget of Rs38.360 billion, financed with assistance from the World Bank.

The project will focus on institutional strengthening of the livestock and fisheries sectors, promote climate-smart production, and support value chain development and market access for dairy, meat, animal products, and fisheries.

Another approved project is the construction of the 84 MW Gorkin Matiltan Hydropower Project (Revised), with a budget of Rs35.758 billion. The project will be financed 20% through the provincial ADP and 80% through the KP Hydel Development Fund.

ECNEC also greenlighted several projects in the transport and communications sector, including the construction and widening of the 25 km Sibi-Talli Road and the 91 km Kohlu-Rakhni Road (Revised), with a combined cost of Rs8.401 billion.

Additionally, the 64 km Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-I) upgrade was approved, with a budget of Rs33.270 billion. Another approved project is the construction of the Rathoua Haryam Bridge across the Reservoir Channel on the Mirpur-Islamabad Road, costing Rs 9.239 billion.