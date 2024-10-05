Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Foreign investors inject $69.2mn into Pakistan’s govt securities

IMF inflows and favorable investment climate boost short-term securities market

By Monitoring Desk

Foreign investment in Pakistan’s short-term government debt surged to $69.2 million in September, driven largely by the benefits of carry trades, as indicated by data from the central bank.

The appeal of Pakistan’s market has grown due to a combination of improving growth prospects, a stable currency, decreasing inflation, and attractive returns on local currency bonds. 

The commencement of a new loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which included an initial disbursement of $1.03 billion out of a $7 billion bailout package last week, is expected to further stabilise the economy and attract additional foreign capital.

Despite a $7.6 million outflow from Market Treasury Bills in September, the country still netted a total dollar inflow of $61.6 million into T-bills for the month. 

Throughout the fiscal year 2025, these inflows totaled $400 million, although there was a withdrawal of $225 million from short-term papers during the current fiscal year.

Analysts highlight that the interest rate differential has been a key factor in the increased dollar inflows into the local debt market. 

Despite decreasing yields, with the six-month paper currently at 14.398 per cent, Pakistani bonds remain attractive to foreign investors. This attractiveness is enhanced by the recent interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and the comparatively low returns in developed markets.

In the equities market, the ongoing FTSE rebalancing has sparked increased activity in key blue-chip stocks, with portfolio realignment by foreign investors supported by robust domestic liquidity. 

Market analysts expect that the declining treasury yields will make equities increasingly attractive, particularly with the upcoming corporate earnings season likely to act as a catalyst for further market growth.

Previous article
Pakistan’s cement sales hit lowest level since 2017 
Next article
IMF tranche, easing inflation set to lift stock market sentiment, report
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan’s cement sales hit lowest level since 2017 

Cement dispatches fell by 14% YoY in the first quarter of FY25 mainly due to reduced construction activity, rising costs and higher taxes

Pakistan to initiate pilot project for RMB transactions in Gwadar Free Zone

Pakistan, China ink material transfer agreement to boost citrus industry

Electricity theft: Pakistan recovers over Rs119 b from defaulters

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.