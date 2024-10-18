Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s forex reserves surge past $11bn, highest in 30 months

Steady inflows from IMF and remittances boost reserves, improving import cover and stabilizing the rupee

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves reached a significant milestone in mid-October, surging past $11 billion for the first time in over 30 months. According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the reserves grew by $215 million in the week ending October 11, 2024. This marks the 12th consecutive week of growth, fueled by inflows from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $7 billion loan programme and other external sources.

Over the past three months, the reserves have increased by approximately $2 billion, with half of the growth occurring after the arrival of the IMF’s first tranche in late September. With the recent rise, Pakistan now holds sufficient reserves to cover over two months of imports, a notable improvement from June 2023 when import cover was less than a month.

The Pakistani rupee also responded positively, appreciating slightly by Rs0.05, ending a three-day losing streak. While the central bank did not specify the cause of the latest increase, recent statements suggest that SBP is purchasing dollars from the local currency market to repay foreign debt and bolster reserves.

Despite the positive developments in SBP’s reserves, the reserves held by commercial banks saw a decline of $150 million, bringing the total reserves in the banking system to $16.11 billion. This robust reserve position is expected to provide stability for the Pakistani rupee in the near term. As trade agreements with countries like China and Russia increasingly favor payments in Chinese renminbi, the demand for the U.S. dollar is expected to diminish further.

The SBP’s recent update aligns with Pakistan’s broader economic goals, supported by improved remittances, higher export earnings, and stronger inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA). In September, overseas Pakistanis deposited an additional $168 million through RDA, contributing to the stabilization of the reserves.

Looking forward, SBP Governor anticipates that reserves will climb to $13 billion by June 2025, as the country continues to benefit from favorable global conditions, including increased investments, a controlled current account deficit, and repayments from international partners. However, SBP’s efforts to reduce its foreign debt and replenish reserves remain critical to safeguarding long-term economic stability.

Previous article
Major tax fraud uncovered: Rs14 billion evaded through fake transactions
Next article
US seeks special creditor status for $1bn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq project
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

US seeks special creditor status for $1bn loan to Pakistan’s Reko...

The US pushes for preferred creditor status as it looks to lend $1 billion for the Reko Diq project, but Pakistan is cautious about the potential implications for future deals with other nations

Major tax fraud uncovered: Rs14 billion evaded through fake transactions

Business leaders call for delay on affidavit requirement with sales tax returns

Iran Pakistan flags

Pakistan and Iran explore enhanced trade cooperation through SCO

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.