Mitchell’s shareholders explore strategic options for 40% stake

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited announced on Wednesday that two major shareholders, Syeda Maimanat Mohsin and Syeda Matanat Ghaffar, are considering various strategic options, including the potential sale of their combined 40.63% stake in the company.

In an official disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Mitchell’s Fruit Farms stated that the shareholders are initiating a “Strategic Review” of their holdings, which may include a complete divestment.

To facilitate the review, the company is setting up a data room for due diligence by any interested parties.

The completion of any such transaction will be contingent on regulatory approvals and the execution of formal agreements, according to the company’s statement.