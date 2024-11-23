Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Railways to connect Thar Coal mines with Port Qasim

Project is a joint venture and will be financed by both the Sindh and federal governments

By APP

Pakistan Railways (PR) is planning to construct a 105-kilometer railway line to connect Thar Coal mines with the Port Qasim.

“The department has already awarded the contract which will be scheduled to be completed by October 2025,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said, “The aim for bolstering the nation’s bulk transportation capabilities, aligns with broader economic growth objectives and facilitates coal transportation across the country.”

The official said, “The project is a joint venture which is financed by both the Sindh and federal governments.”

“The new rail link from Islamkot to Chhor will facilitate coal transportation across the country, supporting key industries like cement and textiles by providing a more cost-effective fuel alternative,” he added.

APP
APP

