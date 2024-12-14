Sign inSubscribe
Legal

Musk gains court approval to appeal $56 billion Tesla pay decision

The appeal challenges McCormick's January ruling, which found Musk and Tesla's board in breach of their fiduciary duty to investors when they approved the 2018 compensation plan

By Monitoring Desk

A Delaware judge has allowed Elon Musk and Tesla to begin legal appeals to reinstate the chief executive’s $56 billion pay package, the largest in corporate history.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery issued an order on Friday, opening a 30-day window for an appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court.

The appeal challenges McCormick’s January ruling, which found Musk and Tesla’s board in breach of their fiduciary duty to investors when they approved the 2018 compensation plan. The judge described the plan as “unfathomable” in its size.

On December 2, McCormick declined to reconsider her ruling, despite a June vote by Tesla shareholders supporting the package.

Tesla will also be able to appeal McCormick’s separate order directing the company to pay $345 million in legal fees to the attorneys of Richard Tornetta, the shareholder who sued in 2018 to nullify the pay package.

The Delaware Supreme Court typically takes about a year to issue a decision following an appeal.

Previous article
Pakistan and ADB sign $330 million loan agreement for social protection
Next article
IoBM’s 27th convocation: Celebrating the leaders of tomorrow
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan and ADB sign $330 million loan agreement for social protection

The program builds on an existing ADB-funded initiative to strengthen and expand Pakistan's social protection systems through BISP

Pakistan and China sign 5 MoUs for projects in Sindh

US court rejects TikTok bid to delay ByteDance divestment deadline

Government revises profit rates on Short Term Savings Certificates

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.