Japan provides grant aid worth $28.58 mln for health, flood management projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has announced grant aid worth 1.503 billion Japanese Yen (approximately USD 9.91 million) for the Recovery of Maternal and Child Health Equipment in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 2.831 billion Japanese Yen (approximately USD 18.67 million) for the Flood Management Enhancement Project in the Indus Basin under its Grant-in-Aid assistance.

The Exchange of Notes was signed on Tuesday between Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Japan, Takano Shuichi, and Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz. Additionally, the Grant Agreements for both projects were signed and exchanged between Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan Office, Naoaki Miyata, and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada.

Under the health grant aid, essential medical equipment will be procured and installed in 21 health facilities across Hazara Division to enhance maternal and child health (MCH) services. The project aims to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Hazara region.

The project’s expected outcomes by 2029 include increased institutional deliveries, cesarean sections, and ultrasound examinations. These efforts will significantly reduce maternal deaths, improve healthcare quality, and build patient trust in the system while ensuring equitable access to high-quality health services.

The Flood Management Enhancement Project will focus on installing 45 hydrological and hydraulic observation networks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab and rehabilitating river structures in KP. The initiative aims to reduce economic losses by improving the quality and quantity of fundamental data for future river management and strengthening river structures against flash floods in the Indus River and its tributaries. The project will also incorporate the ‘Build Back Better’ approach to ensure resilience.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Charge d’Affaires ad interim Takano Shuichi stated, “With these two projects, Japan has almost fulfilled its pledge of $77 million made at the Geneva Conference in January 2023. I hope for the safety of the people involved in the projects, their successful completion, and their contribution to improving social welfare for the vulnerable population in the region.”

Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan Office, Naoaki Miyata, expressed confidence in the health project’s potential. “The project will improve health facilities and achieve its goal of reducing maternal and child mortality, ensuring better access to quality healthcare,” he said. He added that the flood management project would help minimize the risks of human suffering and economic losses during future floods.

The government of Japan and JICA reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of health services and disaster risk reduction. Both projects underscore Japan’s continued support to strengthen Pakistan’s infrastructure and social welfare under the “Build Back Better” approach.