Exports up by 7.65% to Rs 4.627 trillion in 1st half

ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 7.65 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Exports during July–December (FY2024-25) were recorded at Rs. 4,627,660 million as against Rs.4,298,761 million during the corresponding period of last year, according to provisional figures released by PBS.