Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Exports up by 7.65% to Rs 4.627 trillion in 1st half

By APP
ISLAMABAD: The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 7.65 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
Exports during July–December (FY2024-25) were recorded at Rs. 4,627,660 million as against Rs.4,298,761 million during the corresponding period of last year, according to provisional figures released by PBS.
On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the exports from the country increased by 1.53 percent During December 2024 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The exports in December 2024 were recorded at Rs.811,765 million against the export of Rs. 799,545 million recorded during last December.
On month-on-month (MoM) basis the exports in December 2024 went up by 3.15 percent when compared to exports of Rs. 786,953 million in November, 2024.
The main commodities of exports during December, 2024 were knitwear (Rs. 108,941 million), readymade garments (Rs.99,330 million), rice other than basmati (Rs. 86,797 million), bed wear (Rs. 71,252 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 41,388 million), sugar (Rs.40,565 million), towels (Rs.24,549 million), pharmaceutical products (Rs.17,634 million), cotton yarn (Rs.17,456 million) and madeup articles excluding towels & bedwear (Rs.16,404 million).
On the other hand, imports during July–December (FY2024-25) totaled Rs. 7,743,637 million as against Rs. 7,496,078 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 3.30 percent.
On YoY basis, the imports into the country during December, 2024 increased by 14.25 percent to Rs. 1,500,173 million as against Rs. 1,313,026 million during December, 2023.
On MoM basis, the imports into the country increased by 20.01 percent in December 2024 when compared to the imports of Rs. 1,250,062 million in November, 2024.
The main commodities of imports during December, 2024 were petroleum products (Rs.162,467 million), petroleum crude (Rs.146,353 million), natural gas liquified (LNG) (Rs.96,290 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.81,286 million), palm oil (Rs. 78,048 million), plastic materials (Rs.65,636 million), mobile phones (Rs. 45,405 million), iron & steel (Rs.41,961 million), raw cotton (Rs.36,038 million) and pulses/Leguminous vegetables (Rs. 34,244 million).
Previous article
LinkedIn faces lawsuit from Premium customers over AI training data misuse
Next article
SBP-held forex reserves fall to $11.45bn on debt repayments
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

EU open to discussing U.S. energy and arms purchases to avoid...

Trump indicates his intent to address the ongoing U.S.-EU trade deficit, which could involve imposing tariffs or increasing oil and gas exports

Los Angeles wildfires estimated to cause $28 billion in insured losses

Samsung introduces ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge in iPhone 17 Air challenge

NAB distributes Rs 97 million to victims of housing society fraud

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.