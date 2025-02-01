Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

German delegation explores investment in Sindh’s 350MW solar-wind project, Thar coal

Sindh energy minister highlights province’s renewable potential

By News Desk

A German delegation has shown interest in investing in Sindh’s 350-megawatt (MW) solar-wind hybrid project and Thar coal, following discussions with Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. 

In a statement, the Sindh Energy Department said the minister briefed the German delegation on the province’s energy projects and emphasized Sindh’s potential in solar and wind energy. He noted that both local and foreign investors are showing growing interest in Sindh’s energy sector, with the government actively facilitating investment. 

“The Sindh government is fully supporting investors, leading to a record increase in investment. Our investor-friendly policies have strengthened confidence in the government,” Shah said.

He informed the delegation that Sindh’s 350MW solar-wind hybrid project would be the world’s second-largest of its kind. Sindh Energy Department Secretary Musaddiq Ahmed Khan provided an overview of the province’s ongoing and upcoming energy projects.

Also present at the meeting were Barrister Syed Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Mahfooz Ahmed Qazi, Project Director of the Sindh Solar Energy Project. The German delegation included CEO of Siemens Energy Middle East and America, Diemar Siers Dorfer, CFO of Siemens Energy Middle East & America, Daniela Schoeppner, and CFO of Siemens Energy Pakistan, Muhammad Rafi.

Shah also highlighted the investment potential of Thar coal, stating that international experts have deemed it highly suitable for gasification. “Thar coal presents excellent opportunities for profitable investment,” he added. 

The German delegation expressed interest in investing in both the 350MW solar-wind hybrid project and Thar coal.

Previous article
US, Dutch authorities seize 39 domains linked to Pakistan-based cybercrime network
Next article
PBC urges PM to tackle black money in real estate, reform economic policies
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

US, Dutch authorities seize 39 domains linked to Pakistan-based cybercrime network

Websites functioned as marketplaces for selling phishing kits, scam pages, and email extractors to conduct online fraud

Lahore gets first batch of 27 electric buses

Gold price in Pakistan for today, February 01, 2025

NHA halts Rs85bn CAREC corridor bid opening over fairness concerns

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.