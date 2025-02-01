German delegation explores investment in Sindh’s 350MW solar-wind project, Thar coal

A German delegation has shown interest in investing in Sindh’s 350-megawatt (MW) solar-wind hybrid project and Thar coal, following discussions with Sindh Minister for Energy, Development, and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

In a statement, the Sindh Energy Department said the minister briefed the German delegation on the province’s energy projects and emphasized Sindh’s potential in solar and wind energy. He noted that both local and foreign investors are showing growing interest in Sindh’s energy sector, with the government actively facilitating investment.

“The Sindh government is fully supporting investors, leading to a record increase in investment. Our investor-friendly policies have strengthened confidence in the government,” Shah said.

He informed the delegation that Sindh’s 350MW solar-wind hybrid project would be the world’s second-largest of its kind. Sindh Energy Department Secretary Musaddiq Ahmed Khan provided an overview of the province’s ongoing and upcoming energy projects.

Also present at the meeting were Barrister Syed Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Mahfooz Ahmed Qazi, Project Director of the Sindh Solar Energy Project. The German delegation included CEO of Siemens Energy Middle East and America, Diemar Siers Dorfer, CFO of Siemens Energy Middle East & America, Daniela Schoeppner, and CFO of Siemens Energy Pakistan, Muhammad Rafi.

Shah also highlighted the investment potential of Thar coal, stating that international experts have deemed it highly suitable for gasification. “Thar coal presents excellent opportunities for profitable investment,” he added.

The German delegation expressed interest in investing in both the 350MW solar-wind hybrid project and Thar coal.