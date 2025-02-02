Punjab Agriculture Department issues advisory for wheat farmers

LAHORE: The Agriculture Department of Punjab has advised wheat farmers in rain-fed areas to utilize all available irrigation resources to support crop growth.

Farmers are recommended to remove weeds through hoeing to retain soil moisture and prevent crop stress.

The department has also suggested spraying a 2% solution of urea or potassium nitrate (potash alum) at a rate of 100 to 120 litres per acre, with a repeat application after seven days for improved results. Farmers should regularly inspect crops, and in case of rust infestation, apply fungicide only on affected areas after consulting local agricultural experts.

For irrigated areas, the department advised adjusting irrigation intervals based on soil conditions, particularly in sandy soils, by reducing the gap between irrigations. In cases where canal water is unavailable, alternative irrigation sources should be used efficiently.

Farmers in irrigated areas are also urged to conduct regular crop inspections and follow the same weed control and spray recommendations. The Agriculture Department Punjab continues to monitor crop health and provide guidance to farmers to ensure optimal wheat production.