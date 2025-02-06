Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Kia Lucky Motors launches all-electric EV9-GT Line SUV in Pakistan

The vehicle features a 99.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, offers an all-electric range of 505 km, and supports both 400V and 800V charging

By Monitoring Desk

Kia Lucky Motors has launched the all-electric EV9-GT Line SUV in Pakistan at a price of Rs. 43,200,000.

The vehicle, featuring a 99.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, offers an all-electric range of 505 km (WLTP) and supports both 400V and 800V charging. A DC fast charger can recharge 10-80% in 24 minutes with 350 kW, while an AC normal charger takes 9 hours 45 minutes on a 220V/48A supply.

The EV9-GT Line is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system producing 282.6 kW of power and 700 Nm of torque, with acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds. The SUV includes driving modes such as Normal, Eco, Sport, My Drive, and Terrain Mode (Snow, Mud, Sand).

The interior includes six seats with artificial leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, swiveling first and second-row seats, a 12-inch head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a Meridian 14-speaker surround sound system. The expandable center console, wireless charging pad, and smart power tailgate are among the included features.

The EV9-GT Line has LED front lamps, digital side mirrors, flush door handles, and 21-inch alloy wheels. Safety features include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA 2.0), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Surround View Monitor (SVM), Adaptive Cruise Control, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA). Additional safety measures include ABS, Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and Rear Occupant Alert.

Kia America hosted the world debut of the EV9-GT Line at the LA Auto Show in November 2024.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

