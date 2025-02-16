Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Consumers miss out on full petroleum price relief due to adjustments in charges

Transport charges and margins for oil companies offset reductions in petrol and diesel prices

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Consumers have not received the full benefit of the recent reduction in petroleum prices, as the government has adjusted transport charges and margins for oil companies, partially offsetting the relief announced earlier, Express News reports.

These adjustments resulted in a loss of Rs 1.42 per litre in petrol relief and Rs 0.50 per litre in diesel relief for consumers.

Official documents reveal that freight charges for petrol have increased by Rs 1.42 per litre, raising the total freight cost to Rs 5.79 per litre from the previous Rs 4.37, effective from February 1.

While the petroleum levy on petrol remains unchanged at Rs 60 per litre, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) margin continues at Rs 7.87 per litre, and dealer margins for petrol remain fixed at Rs 8.64 per litre.

For high-speed diesel, both freight charges and additional margins have also risen. Freight charges for diesel increased by Rs 0.27 per litre, going from Rs 2.65 to Rs 2.92 per litre, while the additional margin on diesel was raised by Rs 0.23 per litre.

These adjustments came just a day after the government announced a reduction in petroleum prices, with petrol prices cut by Rs 1 per litre and high-speed diesel prices lowered by Rs 4 per litre.

Real estate revival delayed amid tax incentive disputes
Karachi consumers denied full power tariff relief
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

