Govt to launch sugar stalls at municipal level for Ramadan at Rs130/kg

Initiative aims to provide affordable sugar and prevent hoarding during holy month

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced plans to establish sugar stalls at the municipal level to offer sugar at a subsidized rate of Rs130 per kilogram throughout Ramadan, as per a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production on Friday.

A meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, discussed strategies for ensuring the availability of sugar, maintaining price stability, and providing relief to the public during Ramadan.

In a bid to make sugar more accessible to the public, it was decided that these stalls will be set up across various regions, with 230 stalls in Sindh, 405 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and numerous stalls planned for Punjab and Balochistan. Provincial governments will be responsible for ensuring security, cleanliness, and crowd management at these locations.

This initiative aims to curb price manipulation and hoarding, ensuring affordable sugar for all. Additionally, a special committee will be formed to address any issues that arise promptly. The government will closely monitor the implementation of this project to ensure its success.

To ensure the sugar supply chain remains intact, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and provincial governments have been urged to fully cooperate. Special security measures will be in place to guarantee smooth transportation and distribution of sugar in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

