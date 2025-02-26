Sign inSubscribe
Apple to sell iPhone 16 in Indonesia after $300 million investment deal

Apple is in the process of obtaining a local content certificate, a key requirement for selling its devices in the country, says Indonesian Industry Minister

By Monitoring Desk
Apple-Goldman

Apple is set to resume iPhone 16 sales in Indonesia after reaching agreements with the government, including plans for a manufacturing plant and a research and development center.

Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita announced on Wednesday that Apple is in the process of obtaining a local content certificate, a key requirement for selling its devices in the country.

Indonesia had previously blocked iPhone 16 sales due to Apple’s failure to meet local content regulations.

Agus described the negotiations as “tricky” but said the agreement ensures fairness while adding value to Indonesia’s economy. “There’s a principle of justness that we’re trying to uphold,” he said.

As part of the deal, Apple will invest over $300 million in Indonesia. The company plans to build a software research and development center near Jakarta and manufacturing plants to produce components for its products, including AirPods.

CNN Indonesia quoted an Apple representative as saying the company is pleased to expand its investment and offer its full product lineup in Indonesia.

Apple does not currently have manufacturing facilities in Indonesia but has operated local developer academies since 2018. Companies can typically meet Indonesia’s local content rules through partnerships or sourcing components locally.

Agus did not specify when Apple would receive final approval to sell the iPhone 16.

Indonesia, a market of 280 million people, remains competitive for smartphone manufacturers. Apple was not among the top five smartphone brands in the country in the third quarter of last year, according to research firm Canalys.

