Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PAA signs $15 million deal to enhance airport security in Pakistan

Agreement with Tech International to upgrade security systems at Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad airports

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has signed a contract worth 2.2 billion yen (approximately $14.7 million) with Tech International to bolster airport security across the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the PAA confirmed the successful completion of the tendering process for advanced security equipment under the Phase-2 Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Project, held in Japan.

As part of the initiative, state-of-the-art Explosive Detection System (EDS CT) machines and an upgraded Baggage Handling System will be installed at Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad airports.

The PAA highlighted that this project is being funded through a Japanese grant via JICA, with Gyros serving as the project consultant.

“This project represents a major step forward in enhancing aviation security and improving passenger services at Pakistan’s key airports,” the PAA stated.

Previous article
Govt considers limiting electricity subsidy to BISP beneficiaries
Next article
SSGC unveils gas load shedding schedule for Ramadan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

NA body reviews Planning ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-26

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday reviewed the ministry budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development...

Sustainable, inclusive economic growth imperative for progress, prosperity of nation: FM

Oil prices stay low as U.S. crude stockpiles decline

Apple faces pressure from Trump to eliminate DEI programs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.