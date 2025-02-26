PAA signs $15 million deal to enhance airport security in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has signed a contract worth 2.2 billion yen (approximately $14.7 million) with Tech International to bolster airport security across the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the PAA confirmed the successful completion of the tendering process for advanced security equipment under the Phase-2 Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Project, held in Japan.

As part of the initiative, state-of-the-art Explosive Detection System (EDS CT) machines and an upgraded Baggage Handling System will be installed at Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad airports.

The PAA highlighted that this project is being funded through a Japanese grant via JICA, with Gyros serving as the project consultant.

“This project represents a major step forward in enhancing aviation security and improving passenger services at Pakistan’s key airports,” the PAA stated.