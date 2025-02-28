Senate body raises concerns over irregularities in housing, solar projects in flood-hit areas in Sindh

The Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in housing projects and solar panel distribution for flood-affected areas in Sindh.

The committee, led by Senator Saifullah Abro, criticized the Sindh government’s handling of foreign aid, warning that failure to provide expenditure details could result in a formal complaint to donors.

During the meeting, the committee summoned the Sindh chief secretary to the next session and demanded a full breakdown of expenditures related to the European Union (EU) grant. Abro stated that if the province did not furnish the required information, the Senate panel would write to the EU and other donors, highlighting concerns over financial mismanagement.

The Sindh Planning Commission assured the committee that all spending details would be presented in the next meeting. The panel also sought progress reports on projects under the Colombo Plan, a regional initiative focused on economic and social development in Asia. The committee chair criticized both Sindh and Balochistan for failing to provide details of how EU grant funds were utilized.

Abro alleged that instead of providing homes for flood survivors, resources were being diverted for private construction projects. He cited reports from Larkana, where in one union council (UC), only the UC chairman’s house was being built. He demanded an explanation from Sindh’s Planning Department regarding the discrepancies.

Economic Affairs Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz informed the committee that the ministry had already shared 2022 flood aid details. He said Pakistan received $10 billion in assistance for flood relief, with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) providing concessional loans at low interest rates.

According to Niaz, the World Bank alone allocated $1 billion for the construction of homes for flood victims. He added that international financial institutions have praised Pakistan’s efforts in addressing climate-related challenges. However, the committee remains skeptical of the aid’s implementation and has insisted on a thorough review of fund allocations and project execution in Sindh.