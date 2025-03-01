BYD begins vehicle deliveries in Pakistan through its local partner Mega Motor Company 

BYD, the world’s largest manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), has started delivering vehicles in Pakistan through its local partner, Mega Motor Company (MMC), a subsidiary of Hub Power Company (HUBCO). The rollout marks a key step in the country’s shift toward sustainable transportation.

Customers in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad are the first to receive their BYD vehicles, with up to 100 deliveries expected within the first 48 hours of operations. To support this expansion, Mega Motor has launched BYD Experience & Care centres in all three cities, providing customers access to the company’s latest NEV technology and after-sales services.

The introduction of BYD’s SEAL and ATTO 3 models reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s evolving automotive market. With demand for electric and hybrid vehicles rising, BYD and MMC plan to expand their footprint by opening 15 more centres across the country by the end of 2025.

Pakistan, the world’s fifth-largest nation by population, has seen a steady influx of Chinese automakers, including Great Wall Motor, Saic Motor, and Chongqing Changan Automobile, competing alongside Japanese brands such as Toyota and Honda. However, EV sales remain a small segment of the overall market.

Country Head of BYD Pakistan Lei Jian said, “It is an honour to embark on this crucial development chapter in Pakistan. BYD has long been dedicated to fulfilling people’s aspirations for a better life through technological innovation. We firmly believe that BYD’s new energy vehicles and technologies are destined to make even greater contributions to Pakistan’s green development journey.”

VP Sales & Strategy of Mega Motor Company Danish Khaliq stated, “We are thrilled to begin vehicle deliveries across Pakistan. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey for BYD and our customers, as we introduce world-class NEV technology to drive Pakistan toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

As part of its expansion into Pakistan’s automotive sector, BYD successfully shipped its first batch of electric vehicles (EVs) to the country last month, with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) processing the commercial consignment at the Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

BYD formally entered the Pakistani market in August 2024 with a launch event at Lahore’s Expo Centre, also attended by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who described the move as a significant step toward eco-friendly transportation.

In October 2024, Mega Motor Company (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of Hub Power Company (HUBCO), partnered with BYD Auto Industry Company Ltd to manufacture, market, and distribute BYD vehicles in Pakistan. The agreement includes technical licensing, paving the way for further investment in the country’s EV industry.

Founded in 1994, BYD has emerged as a global leader in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, recognized for its innovative approach to sustainable mobility. With the introduction of its EVs in Pakistan, the company is set to play a key role in shaping the country’s evolving automotive landscape.