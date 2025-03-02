Sign inSubscribe
Over $10 million in losses as Pak-Afghan trade halts at Torkham crossing

Over 1,000 trucks loaded with construction materials and perishable goods remain stranded at Landi Kotal-Torkham Road and zero-point parking lots

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Trade worth over $10 million has been affected as the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham remained closed for the eighth consecutive day on Saturday, disrupting all trade and pedestrian movement.

The border shutdown follows Afghanistan’s unilateral construction of a new post in a disputed area without prior consultation with Pakistan. Despite multiple negotiation sessions, no resolution has been reached, prolonging the trade disruption, customs officials confirmed.

According to Mujib Shinwari, president of the All Torkham Clearing Agents Association, Pakistan is facing daily export losses of $1.5 million to $2.5 million, while the import side has resulted in a Rs. 500 million revenue loss. Over 1,000 trucks loaded with construction materials and perishable goods remain stranded at Landi Kotal-Torkham Road and zero-point parking lots, forcing some trucks carrying perishable items to return to Peshawar’s Sabzi Mandi.

Shinwari criticized both governments, stating, “Closing the international border over a petty dispute proves the irresponsibility of the Pak-Afghan governments.” He emphasized that the prolonged closure has severely impacted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s industries, which rely 90% on Pak-Afghan trade, and has caused significant income losses for customs agents, laborers, and traders.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that border management is a complex issue involving multiple agencies. He confirmed that Afghanistan’s decision to build a border post was made unilaterally and should have been resolved bilaterally through diplomatic channels.

