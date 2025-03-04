Sign inSubscribe
PSW launches design phase of Airport Community System to digitise air cargo operations

System will integrate airlines, freight forwarders, customs, and other stakeholders onto a unified digital platform

By News Desk

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has commenced the design and development phase of the Airport Community System (ACS), a digital platform aimed at streamlining air cargo operations and enhancing information exchange across the sector.

The initiative was introduced at a National Workshop in Karachi, where stakeholders from the air freight industry gathered to discuss the ACS framework and challenges in air cargo management. The system, an extension of PSW, will facilitate real-time data sharing among airlines, freight forwarders, customs, importers, exporters, and regulatory authorities.

Naveed Abbas Memon, Chief Digital Officer of PSW, stated that under the Pakistan Single Window Act 2021, all public and private entities engaged in air cargo must integrate their processes with the PSW system. The ACS will introduce data harmonization, unified workflows, and a paperless approval process to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs.

By consolidating air cargo operations on a single electronic platform, the ACS will optimize resource utilization and expedite cargo processing. The system will support Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Government (G2G), and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) functionalities, improving data analytics and reporting capabilities.

To align the ACS with international standards, PSW has enlisted two foreign experts with support from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). These specialists will work alongside PSW to ensure the system meets global best practices while addressing Pakistan’s specific air cargo requirements.

