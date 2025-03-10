Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Sazgar Engineering sells over 3,500 units in February

From July 2024 to February 2025, Sazgar’s combined sales total 33,535 three-wheelers, with 26,900 units sold, and 10,453 four-wheelers, with 8,633 sold

By Monitoring Desk

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, a key player in the Pakistani automotive industry, reported its February 2025 production and sales figures.

The company produced 2,333 three-wheelers and sold 2,654, showing a positive sales trend for the month. For four-wheelers, Sazgar produced 910 units and sold 883 units.

Source: psx.com.pk

From July 2024 to February 2025, Sazgar’s combined sales totalled 33,535 units for three-wheelers, with 26,900 units sold during the same period. Four-wheeler sales amounted to 10,453 units, with 8,633 sold between July and February.

Sazgar, incorporated in 1991 and later converted into a public limited company in 1994, remains focused on the production and sale of automobiles, automotive parts, and household electric appliances.

On the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Sazgar’s stock saw significant movement. The share price opened at Rs. 1,070.00 and briefly surged to a high of Rs. 1,128.00 within the first hour of trading. Prior to the filing of the sales and production data, the stock remained near Rs. 1,100.

However, after the filing, the stock price rose to Rs. 1,115.00 within half an hour, before fluctuating further and settling at Rs. 1,091.36, marking a gain of Rs. 27.36 (2.57%). The day’s volume stood at 432,783 shares.

Previous article
European Central Bank reassures lawmakers about digital euro project
Next article
SBP maintains 12% policy rate, warns of inflation risks
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Liverpool signs £60 million deal with Adidas, ending Nike partnership

Adidas previously supplied Liverpool's kits from 1985 to 1996 and 2006 to 2012, while Nike has been the club's kit supplier for the past five seasons

China warns U.S. proposal on ship fees won’t boost domestic shipbuilding

Japan records first current account deficit in two years

CM Punjab directs enforcement of Rs37,000 minimum wage for workers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.