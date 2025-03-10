Sazgar Engineering sells over 3,500 units in February

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited, a key player in the Pakistani automotive industry, reported its February 2025 production and sales figures.

The company produced 2,333 three-wheelers and sold 2,654, showing a positive sales trend for the month. For four-wheelers, Sazgar produced 910 units and sold 883 units.

From July 2024 to February 2025, Sazgar’s combined sales totalled 33,535 units for three-wheelers, with 26,900 units sold during the same period. Four-wheeler sales amounted to 10,453 units, with 8,633 sold between July and February.

Sazgar, incorporated in 1991 and later converted into a public limited company in 1994, remains focused on the production and sale of automobiles, automotive parts, and household electric appliances.

On the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Sazgar’s stock saw significant movement. The share price opened at Rs. 1,070.00 and briefly surged to a high of Rs. 1,128.00 within the first hour of trading. Prior to the filing of the sales and production data, the stock remained near Rs. 1,100.

However, after the filing, the stock price rose to Rs. 1,115.00 within half an hour, before fluctuating further and settling at Rs. 1,091.36, marking a gain of Rs. 27.36 (2.57%). The day’s volume stood at 432,783 shares.