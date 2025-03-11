Google Wallet set to launch in Pakistan on March 12

On the night of March 12th, Pakistan’s digital payments ecosystem will take a major step forward with the official launch of Google Pay in the country.

Informed sources have told Profit that Google executives would be arriving in Karachi for the launch. On the night of March 12, Google will officially launch Google Wallet for Pakistan. Banks and fintech companies will then make it available to customers based on their individual timelines and readiness.

The platform’s integration with local banks and fintechs is already underway, with sources telling Profit that some banks have already completed the integrations, ensuring that the launch will go off without a hitch.

Google Pay, one of the world’s leading digital payment platforms, is making its much-anticipated debut in the country, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward a cashless economy. To commemorate the launch, Visa, the global payment scheme, is hosting an exclusive event on March 12th, just as the platform becomes live, signaling the official start of a new wave in digital payments for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s digital payments landscape has been steadily evolving over the last few years, driven by the rapid adoption of smartphones, improved internet connectivity, and government initiatives aimed at promoting financial inclusion. With a population of over 230 million, Pakistan has one of the world’s youngest and digitally savvy populations, making it an attractive market for digital payment providers.

Despite the rapid growth in mobile phone usage, the country’s payments infrastructure remains largely underdeveloped. Cash continues to be the dominant form of transaction in Pakistan, with very few people utilizing digital wallets, bank cards, or mobile banking solutions. However, this is changing as the government and private sector invest in improving the country’s payment ecosystem.

The arrival of Google Pay is poised to transform the digital payments landscape by offering a simple, secure, and fast way for consumers and businesses to send and receive money. Google Pay’s integration with local banks and fintechs ensures that users will have access to a broad range of financial institutions, making it easier to use the platform across the country.

Google Pay allows users to make payments, transfer money, pay bills, and more—all from their smartphones. The platform integrates with users’ bank accounts, enabling them to link their cards or accounts to the app and use it for everyday transactions.

By launching in Pakistan, Google Pay is also encouraging the development of a broader fintech ecosystem. The platform’s open API integrations, which are already in place with various local banks and fintech providers, will help foster innovation and create more opportunities for Pakistan’s burgeoning digital payments market.

Google Pay is part of the larger Google Wallet ecosystem, which functions as a digital wallet that stores payment methods, loyalty cards, boarding passes, and more in a convenient, secure app. Google Wallet allows users to store their credit and debit cards, making it easy to pay for goods and services using their phones or smartwatches. The Google Wallet app is integrated with Google Pay, meaning that users can seamlessly manage all their payment methods and transactions from a single platform.

For Pakistan, the launch of Google Pay signals a broader shift toward a cashless economy and sets the stage for more international tech companies to enter the market.