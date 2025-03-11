Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan looks to unlock mineral wealth with Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025

Country gears up for mining boom with PMIF 2025: A game-changer for the country’s mining sector

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to tap into its vast mineral wealth through the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) 2025, an international conference scheduled for April 8-9 at the Convention Center in Islamabad. The event aims to attract foreign investment and promote the country’s mining sector.

Organised by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the high-profile summit will feature Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and top officials from both international and national companies. Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed with local and international firms, signaling a major step toward unlocking Pakistan’s mineral potential, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Pakistan is home to rich mineral reserves, including coal, copper, gold, iron ore, chromite, and precious stones, offering immense economic potential. However, despite this, the mineral sector contributes only 3.2% to the GDP, with mineral exports accounting for just 0.1% of global exports. Industry experts believe that with increased exploration, foreign investment, and infrastructure development, the sector could see significant expansion.

Covering approximately 600,000 square kilometers, Pakistan’s mineral-rich landscape boasts 92 known minerals, of which 52 are commercially exploited. The country produces an estimated 68.52 million metric tons of minerals annually, supporting 5,000 operational mines and 50,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), providing employment to 300,000 workers.

Pakistan’s mineral reserves include the world’s second-largest salt mines and the fifth-largest copper and gold deposits, along with substantial coal, bauxite, gypsum, and gemstone deposits. These resources present lucrative export opportunities and could help drive economic growth.

The Reko Diq copper and gold project, located in Balochistan’s Chagai district, is one of the world’s largest untapped copper reserves. Canada’s Barrick Gold has revived the project with an initial $5.5 billion investment, and production is expected to commence by 2028. The project is projected to generate $74 billion in free cash flow over the next 37 years and contribute $2.8 billion in annual exports.

Additionally, the federal cabinet has approved the sale of a 15% stake in Reko Diq to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabian mining giant Manara Minerals is set to acquire this stake, with a potential investment of $1 billion, further cementing Pakistan’s appeal as a global mining investment destination.

Infrastructure is key to unlocking the mining sector’s full potential. Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), improvements in transportation and export logistics are being made, including enhanced access through Gwadar Port and Port Qasim. A new railway track is also under development to facilitate the transport of mining supplies from Karachi to Reko Diq and export copper concentrate and gold to international markets.

To streamline the sector, the government is finalising the National Minerals Harmonization Framework 2025, a comprehensive policy aimed at attracting investment and regulating the industry at both provincial and national levels. The framework will introduce investment incentives, simplified mining regulations, and promote public-private partnerships.

An OGDCL spokesperson stated that PMIF 2025 will serve as a platform for global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore investment opportunities, technological advancements, and policy reforms in Pakistan’s mining sector. The event is expected to position the country as a key player in the global mining industry.

With strategic investments, infrastructure upgrades, and value-added mineral processing, Pakistan’s mining sector has the potential to become a major contributor to national economic growth. PMIF 2025 marks a crucial step in this journey, paving the way for a more robust and dynamic mining industry.

Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

