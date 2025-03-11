Supernet wins Rs800mn contract to provide connectivity solutions for major bank

Supernet Limited has announced that it has been awarded a significant contract worth over Rs800 million by one of Pakistan’s largest banks to provide connectivity and access management solutions across more than 1,700 branches nationwide.

According to a disclosure made to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the contract is a multi-year agreement with an option for renewal under similar terms.

Under a multi-year contract, Supernet will provide state-of-the-art connectivity services using diverse last-mile media including optical fiber, wireless, and satellite as delivery mechanisms, coupled with access management solutions.

Supernet will deploy optical fiber, wireless, and satellite-based last-mile connectivity solutions, along with access management systems to ensure seamless banking operations.

Supernet emphasized that this agreement underscores its reputation as a leading ICT solutions provider in Pakistan’s financial sector. The company highlighted its expertise in large-scale infrastructure deployment, cybersecurity, and network management, positioning itself as a trusted technology partner for the country’s banking industry.

The contract is expected to enhance uninterrupted banking services, reinforcing Supernet’s role in expanding digital connectivity solutions across Pakistan’s financial institutions.