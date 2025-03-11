Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Supernet wins Rs800mn contract to provide connectivity solutions for major bank

Company to deploy optical fiber, wireless, and satellite-based last-mile connectivity solutions for seamless banking operations across 1,700 branches

By News Desk

Supernet Limited has announced that it has been awarded a significant contract worth over Rs800 million by one of Pakistan’s largest banks to provide connectivity and access management solutions across more than 1,700 branches nationwide.

According to a disclosure made to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, the contract is a multi-year agreement with an option for renewal under similar terms. 

Under a multi-year contract, Supernet will provide state-of-the-art connectivity services using diverse last-mile media including optical fiber, wireless, and satellite as delivery mechanisms, coupled with access management solutions. 

Supernet will deploy optical fiber, wireless, and satellite-based last-mile connectivity solutions, along with access management systems to ensure seamless banking operations.

Supernet emphasized that this agreement underscores its reputation as a leading ICT solutions provider in Pakistan’s financial sector. The company highlighted its expertise in large-scale infrastructure deployment, cybersecurity, and network management, positioning itself as a trusted technology partner for the country’s banking industry.

The contract is expected to enhance uninterrupted banking services, reinforcing Supernet’s role in expanding digital connectivity solutions across Pakistan’s financial institutions.

Previous article
Indonesia’s central bank uses Ramadan sermons to preach on inflation
Next article
Pakistan among worst globally in gender pay gap, ILO report finds
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.